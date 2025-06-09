Alyssa Farah Griffin misses The View due to illness while pregnant

Source: Entertainment Weekly

The View cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin has explained why she’s missed three episodes of the talk show this week, sharing a health update as she prepares to give birth to her first child.

After moderator Whoopi Goldberg addressed Griffin’s second absence of the week at the top of Tuesday’s live show, the 36-year-old former Donald Trump White House staffer revealed Wednesday morning why she’s been absent in a social media post.

“Hey guys! I’ve been down sick with a stomach virus but will hopefully be back on [The View] tomorrow,” Griffin wrote on her Instagram Story post, noting that she would miss the day’s upcoming broadcast as well.

Article continues after advertisement

She added, “It’s no fun being sick while 6 ½+ months pregnant! Remember it’s that time of year — be smart, use hand sanitizer, stay home if you’re sick!”

In October, Griffin revealed on the air that she and husband Justin Griffin were expecting their first child together, after previously opening up about her IVF journey.

“I’m so overjoyed,” Griffin said at the time. “I went through IVF, it was hard, it took us about a year, it took us five rounds, but he’s here, he’s coming!”

Griffin’s ongoing absence from the Hot Topics table comes after both Goldberg and Joy Behar recently had their own extended hiatuses from The View, with Goldberg returning on Monday following two weeks away from the program.

The 70-year-old EGOT-winning actress was in Italy to film a guest role on the long-running regional soap opera Un Posto Al Sole. She had previously said it was a “crazy idea” to film an entire TV spot in a language she didn’t fully speak.

Behar, 83, also spent time away from the show in November due to an injury that took her out for multiple episodes.

“I dropped my iPad on my foot and I broke my toe,” Behar noted when she finally returned to the program on Nov. 14. “And they put the toes together because it’s broken, and it’s very, very, very painful. I do not recommend you dropping anything on your toes.”

Behar then hoisted her foot to the Hot Topics table and showed off the injury to her cohosts, with a bandage visible over her middle toes.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.