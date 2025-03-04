Allu Arjun to replace Salman Khan in Atlee film: Report

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Allu Arjun, who is riding high on the success of Pushpa 2, has been focusing on his other projects in the pipeline.

Meanwhile, it seems that the pan-India superstar is expected to have bagged another major film with none other than Jawan filmmaker Atlee.

While certain reports have claimed that the filmmaker was planning on joining hands with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, it seems that there has been a change in the cast.

According to Peeping Moon reports, it is being said that Allu Arjun has replaced Salman Khan film after Atlee faced a few hurdles.

The report has asserted that the Telugu superstar has given a nod to the film, but the formalities are being worked out. “Although the paperwork is still pending, the Pushpa 2 star has principally greenlighted the project and will most likely commence working on it as his immediate next.

Shooting timelines and other logistical aspects are being worked out, but Atlee is looking to kick off pre-production by April-May,” the source was quoted saying.

Sun Pictures is expected to fund the project that is said to be a big budget two hero film. Along with Allu Arjun, the rest of the actors including the leading ladies are yet to be finalized.

While reports suggest that Janhvi Kapoor is one of the frontrunners for the film, there has been no official confirmation.

Reacting to the news about this major change in cast where Allu Arjun reportedly replaced Salman Khan, Atlee’s spokesperson said, “Honestly I have no clue… its everywhere”.

Meanwhile, Atlee recently produced the action extravaganza in Bollywood, titled Baby John starring Varun Dhawan in the lead.

However, the filmmaker has maintained silence regarding his upcoming projects. On the other hand, Allu Arjun too is expected to have a few untitled projects in the pipeline.

