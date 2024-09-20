Alia Bhatt on life after Raha

[Source: Hindustani Times]

In a recent interview, actor Alia Bhatt revealed that she hasn’t had any personal time to herself ever since she delivered Raha.

Actor Alia Bhatt has been quite open about her relationship with her daughter Raha. Now, in an interview with Allure magazine, she shared a glimpse into her life as a mom, sharing that since welcoming her daughter Raha, her time has taken a backseat, admitting she hasn’t had a moment to herself.

Calling Raha as “naughty and chatty”, Alia said that her daughter is a bright baby, adding that she often has moments of shyness. After becoming a mother, Alia confessed that the real challenge has been to manage acting with motherhood.

In the candid interview, Alia also shed light on the nuances of parenting, emphasizing that it’s about being present for your children, not controlling their lives.

The actor will next be seen in intense Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film, led by Alia Bhatt, will narrate an emotional brother-sister story, with its share of action and intense sequences. The film is a tale of a sister’s love for her brother and how she would do anything to protect him.

It also stars Vedang Raina. On June 13, the makers announced the release date of the film. Earlier, it was supposed to be released on September 27 but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11.