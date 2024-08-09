Akshay Kumar donates Rs. 1.21 crore for Haji Ali Dargah renovation ahead of Khel Khel Mein release

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

In a heartwarming gesture, Akshay Kumar, reportedly, donated Rs 1.21 crore towards the renovation of a section of the Haji Ali Dargah. According to a statement by Mohammad Ahmed Taher, the administrative officer of the Haji Ali Trust, Akshay has taken responsibility for the renovation work. The Trust also honored the actor for his generous contribution.

Akshay, dressed in a denim shirt and jeans, with a white cloth tied on his head as a mark of respect, offered a traditional chadar at the dargah. His visit and contribution have garnered praise from fans and the public alike.

Just days before his dargah visit, Akshay Kumar hosted a small langar at his Mumbai residence. Videos that have circulated online show the actor personally distributing food to the needy, while keeping his face partially covered with a mask and cap to avoid drawing undue attention.

Article continues after advertisement

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Khel Khel Mein, which promises to be a star-studded affair. The film features an ensemble cast including Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Aditya Seal. Khel Khel Mein is set to compete at the box office with Shraddha Kapoor’s highly anticipated Stree 2 and John Abraham’s thriller Vedaa.