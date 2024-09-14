After docs about Taylor Swift and Brooke Shields, filmmaker turns her camera to NYC psychics

[Source: AP]

Filmmaker Lana Wilson had never thought much about psychics. But the morning after Election Day in 2016, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, she found herself drawn towards a sign that promised “$5 psychic readings” and wandered in.

Much to her surprise, she found it to be a rather profound experience. She can barely even remember what was said, but it was emotional and comforting. And it would set her on a seven-year journey to make a documentary about this strange and misunderstood tradition, “Look Into My Eyes,” which expands in theaters this week.

“I think I had totally misjudged the whole psychic tradition,” Wilson said. “I had trivialized it and seen it as this silly thing, despite the fact that millions of people around the world engage in it… I’d had this personal experience where I, as a lifelong skeptic, found comfort in a psychic one day. So part of my initial perspective was what if it doesn’t matter if it’s real or not?

In the years since that fateful encounter, Wilson’s own profile has raised significantly for her documentaries about Taylor Swift, “ Miss Americana,” and Brooke Shields, “ Pretty Baby.” But the idea of the psychics lingered. The film, unjudgmental, funny and poignant, takes viewers inside the homes, and sessions, of several New York City psychics