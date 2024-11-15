Actress Sydney Sweeney slams ‘fake’ female empowerment in Hollywood

Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney has hit out at what she calls “fake” pronouncements on female empowerment in the entertainment industry.

Sweeney made the comments in an interview with Vanity Fair published Wednesday, responding to widely reported comments made by Hollywood producer Carol Baum earlier this year, who said Sweeney is “not pretty” and “can’t act.”

At the time, Sweeney’s team released a statement calling the comments “shameful.”

Now, the actress and producer has fired back herself, and linked the disparaging remarks to what she says is a wider problem in the industry.

Sweeney, whose roles in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus” earned her two Emmy nominations, is currently working on a biopic about famed boxer Christy Martin, and in October shared an update on the project on Instagram.

She shared two photos of herself on set wearing a red muscle T-shirt that showcased the physical results of her training, along with a 90s-style curly hairdo.

In the caption, Sweeney went on to describe Martin — who is widely considered the most successful female boxer and a trailblazer for the inclusion of women in the sport — as a “true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring.”