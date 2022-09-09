13 new cases with no COVID-19 deaths

[File Photo]

The Health Ministry continues to reiterate the need for Fijians to remain vigilant and to maintain COVID-19 safe measures despite the persistent decrease in cases.

According to the ministry, 13 new cases have been noted in the last three days, and seven new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

There is no COVID-19 death to report.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong stated that the reduction in COVID cases had led to the removal of in-country testing of incoming travelers and easing the isolation period for positive COVID-19 cases to five days.

Thus, he stressed that COVID safe measures together with immunization helps to reduce the disease spread and protect those in the community who are less able to fend for themselves.

In the last seven days, eight new cases were recorded in the Central division, 15 new cases in the Western division with nil new cases in the Northern and Eastern divisions.

The ministry is also urging members of the public to get booster vaccine doses at the vaccination site closest to them and the list of sites is provided daily.

Currently, Pfizer and Moderna are recommended for booster doses.

To optimize coverage, the ministry’s current target of the booster campaign is to administer 250,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to those who have completed the primary series (doses 1 and 2) three or more months prior but have not yet received a booster dose.