Women play a critical role in business

Women in business have been encouraged to become more focused in developing long-term strategic plans and marketing goals, to help their businesses reach greater heights.

This was highlighted in a peer-to-peer learning engagement hosted by the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council, under the Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation earlier today.

New Zealand Deputy High Commissioner, Michelle Podmore says it’s pleasing to see that the challenges brought in by COVID-19 and the recent cyclone has not hindered women from developing their businesses.

“In addition to the economic implications of COVID-19, Fiji’s entrepreneurs and business leaders have experienced the compounding impacts of three major cyclones. So the Pacific has gone through a crossroad in managing the pressures that we are seeing because of COVID-19.”

Podmore says peer to peer learning will help improve access to essential business advisory services.