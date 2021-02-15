Business
Women play a critical role in business
February 20, 2021 12:36 pm
Women in business have been encouraged to become more focused in developing long-term strategic plans and marketing goals, to help their businesses reach greater heights.
This was highlighted in a peer-to-peer learning engagement hosted by the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council, under the Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation earlier today.
New Zealand Deputy High Commissioner, Michelle Podmore says it’s pleasing to see that the challenges brought in by COVID-19 and the recent cyclone has not hindered women from developing their businesses.
“In addition to the economic implications of COVID-19, Fiji’s entrepreneurs and business leaders have experienced the compounding impacts of three major cyclones. So the Pacific has gone through a crossroad in managing the pressures that we are seeing because of COVID-19.”
Podmore says peer to peer learning will help improve access to essential business advisory services.