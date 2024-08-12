Westpac fills key roles in the Fiji business

Ravikash Chand Head of Finance for Westpac Fiji

Westpac has appointed local, Ravikash Chand, as Head of Finance for Westpac Fiji; succeeding Matthew Abbott who played a crucial role in the bank’s financial leadership.

The appointment is one of several in recent years that have seen more local professionals take up key roles in Fiji’s longest running bank.

In 2021, the appointment of Westpac Fiji Chief Executive Shane Smith made history as he became the first ever Fijian to hold this position since it was founded in 1901.

Earlier this year another local, Dinesh Kumar, was appointed to the role of Head of Retail.

Kumar has a proven record of over 15-years of experience in the financial sector with 13 of those years in banking.

Westpac CEO Smith says these changes reflect Westpac’s commitment towards continuity, fostering local leadership and ensuring that we remain at the forefront of financial excellence in Fiji.

The appointment of Chand highlights Westpac Fiji’s ongoing commitment to leadership, innovation, and community engagement.