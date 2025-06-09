Welfare recipients empowered to start businesses

Social welfare recipients are being supported to become self-reliant through income-generation projects.

The Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection is now working on providing equipment and resources to start small businesses.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran states the initiative aims to reduce long-term reliance on social welfare.

She said accountability, smart business planning and sustainability was key to success.

The handover involved 10 beneficiaries from the Central Division including Nausori, Korovou, Suva, Navua and Rewa.

Acting Commissioner Central Mateo Naiveli and staff from the Social Welfare Nausori Office also attended.

The support follows the recipients’ completion of the Ministry’s Start Your Business training.

The program was run with the Ministry of Commerce and Business Development.

Participants developed business plans and selected ventures suited to their skills and local markets.

Supported businesses include canteens, kava ventures, market vending, jewellery making, fish selling and BBQ businesses.

Kiran adds that the Ministry provided essential equipment and initial stock to start these ventures.

The Minister stressed that the program creates pathways for social welfare recipients to engage in economic activities.

