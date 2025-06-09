UTOF launches handy app

The Unit Trust of Fiji has launched a mobile app that gives Fijians direct access to manage investments.

It explore opportunities and track market updates from their phones.

UTOF chair Lavinia Kaumaitotoya said the platform was built for simplicity and aims to push more people to take control of their financial future.

The features include instant payments via QR codes, access to digital services for information on investing, and a cash management fund for various transactions.

“It places the power of managing your investment in the tip of your fingertips, it allows you to monitor your portfolio, explore new investment opportunities and stay informed about market trends.”

Backed by Softlogic Pacific Pte Limited, the app carries built-in data protection technology to safeguard investor information.

UTOF CEO Vilash Chand said in a bid to further promote financial literacy, UTOF has also launched a series of interactive Q&A sessions targeting students during the school holidays.

These sessions are designed to introduce young Fijians to the fundamentals of investing, budgeting, and long-term financial planning in an engaging and relatable format.

The initiative aligns with Fiji’s broader national goals to improve financial literacy and economic participation.

The app is now available for download on major platforms, and UTOF encourages all Fijians especially youth and first-time investors to explore its features and begin their journey toward financial independence.

By automating key processes, UTOF states the new system will drive efficiency and scalability across its services while opening the market to more ordinary Fijians.

