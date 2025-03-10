Upgraded payment tools to boost efficiency

Westpac is upgrading its Point of Sale systems to provide more efficient and secure payment solutions for businesses across Fiji.

In partnership with global payment technology leader Verifone, the bank aims to enhance how businesses process transactions with advanced features like mobile POS devices and an online reporting portal.

The upgrade is set to roll out by the end of 2025 and will allow businesses to easily manage transactions, track reports in real-time, and process payments on the go.

Westpac says that new tools, like Dynamic Currency Conversion, will also cater to international clients, improving the experience for tourists and foreign visitors.

It adds that the enhancements will help local businesses remain competitive and streamline their operations, reinforcing their ongoing commitment to supporting business community.

