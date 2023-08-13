Traders must apply new VAT rate correctly warns FCCC

[Source: Supplied]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is cautioning traders to ensure that they are correctly applying the 15 percent VAT rate, which came into effect on August 1st, to the price of their goods and services.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says this, as they have received reports of some traders directly applying either an additional 15 percent VAT or six percent VAT to the existing prices.

He says as of the 1st of this month, the three VAT rates have been replaced with a simplified two VAT rate system.

Abraham says the nine percent VAT has increased to 15 percent while the zero percent VAT rate list of items has been maintained, other than the addition of prescription medicine and prescription drugs.

The FCCC CEO says since the budget announcement, they have conducted around 1,070 surveys and inspections and are maintaining the pace through the participation of FCCC employees from all departments, not just enforcement.

“We also want to ensure there is fairness in the market. We want businesses to conduct themselves in an ethical accountable and in just a manner. And as the consumer protection enforcement agency, we are out in numbers.”

Abraham stresses that it is the responsibility of traders to ensure they are correctly applying the new VAT rates, or they will be taken to task.



A joint task force, comprising FCCC and Fiji Revenue and Customs Services officers, is conducting surveys and inspections to ensure compliance.

Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, says it is in the utmost interest of the government to ensure that fair and ethical trading practices are being adhered to by traders in Fiji.