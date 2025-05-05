Tourism Super Week opens in Nadi

The 2025 Tourism Super Week is underway in Nadi, reminding stakeholders of tourism’s crucial role in the economy.

The expo offers tourism operators, resort owners, and other stakeholders an opportunity to explore practical strategies for improving operational efficiency while reducing environmental impact.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka, emphasises that collaborative efforts from the community are needed for the industry to continue thriving.

Gavoka encourages Fijians to step up and be part of the tourism success story.

“Tourism will continue to be big in Fiji, 40% today, and it will be much greater in years to come. But it will not be a success unless we bring in our community to be a part of that in a meaningful way.”

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill states that Fiji’s natural beauty is the foundation of the tourism industry and that safeguarding it through sustainable practices is essential.

Hill further explains that sustainability is not just about environmental and social responsibility but also about ensuring the long-term success of businesses.

