Tourism Fiji welcomes new measures

Tourism Fiji has welcomed the new measures and relaxations announced by the Prime Minister.

Chief executive, Brent Hill says the tourism stakeholders have been preparing for this day for a very long time.

Hill says by working together collectively they made sure that they are ready when the border re-open.

Now with a definite date that travel will resume from November 11th, Hill says from an industry perspective they can now go out and put offers.



The CEO highlights they have the careFIJI commitment and there are already 320 wellness ambassadors.

He adds 140 plus business are 100 percent fully vaccinated and as a result they have already started receiving bookings.

“We are communicating to the world that we are now open. We have these amazing value packages that we’ve heard about already. And when you couple that with this very clear protocols that’s happening in Fiji then tourists know that it’s very safe to travel. But I think the number one thing of course is that Fiji is still as beautiful as ever and I think that is the really important thing.”

Hill says Fiji has everything that people are looking forward to which includes family travelers, adventure, luxury and the beautiful combination of beaches, sun and sand.

Fiji’s international border for tourism will re-open firstly to a list of travel partners, which includes Australia, New Zealand, United States of America, United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Qatar, Germany, Spain, France, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan and most Pacific Island Countries and Territories.

To come to Fiji, travellers must have spent at least 10 days in any of these places.

The Prime Minister has said this list isn’t fixed, Countries can be added as they achieve widespread vaccination of their populations.