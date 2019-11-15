Tourism Fiji continues to push domestic tourism

Tourism Fiji says that it continues to push domestic tourism, to those who have the means to travel and explore Fiji.

A way to do this is through encouraging people to take advantage of special deals on the Love our Locals Facebook Group.

It has also highlighted that the Love our Locals Facebook Group now has over 5,000 members and has shared over 100 special deals and offerings since the campaign launch on June 5th.

The growth of the group, which was created to help promote local tourism and support businesses, has happened quicker than anticipated.

Tourism Fiji Director of Marketing Emma Campbell says they have received great feedback from tourism businesses who have begun to receive bookings and enquires from people who saw the deals on our group.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Officer Matthew Stoeckel has acknowledged their industry partners who have participated in contributing local deals and offers to the platform, and for everyone who have been able to take a well-earned break to experience Fiji’s incredible tourism products and supported their local tourism industry.