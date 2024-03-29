TotalEnergies contributions acknowledged

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged TotalEnergies contributions to Fiji’s energy landscape.

Speaking during TotalEnergies centennial celebration yesterday, he highlighted the company’s journey since its entry into the Fijian market in 2006, and its evolution and innovative approach towards addressing challenges.

Rabuka says in the 18 years since Total Energies set foot in Fiji, the company has undergone remarkable growth.

He adds from an initial operation of 24 stations, Total Energies now boasts a network of 34 stations across Fiji, equipped with modern facilities, services, and products.

“In order to face the challenges of a largely net zero future, Total is pursuing a new strategy to become a multi-energy company by developing its activities in electricity, mainly renewables. I thank Total for agreeing to be a long-term energy partner with the Fijian government.”



Rabuka commended Total Energies for its proactive stance towards sustainability.

“You have shown impressive resilience and adaptability in the face of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and market fluctuations.”

TotalEnergies Managing Director also outlines future plans.

“And our ambition to be a major player in the energy transition aligns firmly with Fiji’s own net zero ambition by 2050. Leveraging on our market position, we will actively collaborate with our partners to reach this goal.”

Total Energies’ proactive stance towards renewable energy and its dedication to environmental sustainability position the company as a vital partner in Fiji’s journey towards a greener, more resilient energy landscape.