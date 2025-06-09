Tokoriki chefs serve up smiles and local flavours

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Sheraton Tokoriki chefs served lunch to 175 Yanuya Island students in celebration of International Chef’s Day 2025.

Executive Chef Joshua Seeds said the event was a way to give back to families who support the resort, noting that cooking for their children was a heartfelt gesture of gratitude.

Over 30 per cent of the resort’s kitchen and service team are from Yanuya Village, just 20 minutes by boat.

The chefs prepared an island-style lunch using more than 70 per cent locally sourced ingredients with the menu designed to be nourishing and highlight the importance of local produce.

Seeds said 12 young trainees from Yanuya gained hands-on experience through the Fiji Marriott Training Academy, many now employed full-time at the resort.

He added that hospitality extends beyond resort walls, and volunteering in the community reflects the values that define the Sheraton brand.

The day ended with laughter, shared meals, and joyful children which Seeds described as the event’s true reward.

