The Hot Bread Kitchen invests in $5 million Centralized Factory

The Hot Bread Kitchen has invested in a $5 million Centralized Factory, to meet the demand of its customers in the Eastern and Central Divisions.

General Manager Finance, Tevita Koroi says the facility will produce and supply their products to their shops in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

“The Centralized Facility was because we had to meet the customer demand – it was increasing. So, therefore we had to centralize 11 of our main products which require mass production; these include the small and large sizes for both white and whole meal, the whole meal long loaf and white long loaf.”

Koroi says it will also supply its products to its external customers; these include schools, hospitals, supermarkets, and service stations.

He says 100 new jobs have been created for Fijians in the new factory.

Koroi says they have also started supplying their products to Tuvalu.

He says approximately 650 Fijians are employed in their 27 outlets.

The Hot Bread Kitchen plans to open two more shops, in Labasa and Sigatoka.