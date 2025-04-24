Tewaka invests $600k on EVs

Fijian owned and multi-award-winning tourism transport operator, TEWAKA has invested $600,000 into the acquisition of four brand new electric vehicles (EV’s).

Managing Director, James Sowane says that TEWAKA acknowledges the global trend favouring environmentally sustainable modes of travel, and the integration of EV’s into their fleet is aligned to its strategic commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

TEWAKA bought four 7-seat Maxus MIFA 9 Elite electrical vehicles plus infrastructural support include charging stations.

Article continues after advertisement

“The MIFA 9 Electrical Vehicles have a decent range of 435km when fully charged, the interior finishing, seat comfort and safety features are of the highest standards.”

TEWAKA is the official transport provider for a number of large hotels and resorts whose guests are more conscious of their environmental impact and there is a growing preference for EV’s due to their lower emissions and eco-friendly benefits.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.