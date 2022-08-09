Style Maya creates first breastfeeding-friendly clothing line

Style Maya is the first fashion business to create breastfeeding-friendly clothing line for nursing mothers in Fiji and the Pacific.

Owner, Cynthia Cebujano says the business was inspired by her own struggle and shared experience of other mothers for privacy while breastfeeding in public.

“So, I told myself that one day I am going to have a breastfeeding fashion line that will empower women and make them feel confident to face anybody without exposure of their chest and stomach and help them to do their duties; mum duties and their work duties.”

Article continues after advertisement

Cebujano says her clothing line is not only ideal for nursing mothers but for breast-cancer patients as well, as it has features that will provide comfort and confidence to these women’s situation.

She says it wasn’t an easy to journey to set-up and run the business, but it is perseverance and determination that has kept her on till date.

Earlier this week, the company held a fashion show to mark International Breastfeeding Week at the British High Commissioner’s Residence in Suva.

Style Maya Pte Ltd had recently been certified as a Fijian Sewn and Fijian Designed by the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport.