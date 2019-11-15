Speeches, books and Instagram posts: How Harry and Meghan could make their own money

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, want to become financially independent but haven’t explained how they’ll make money.

Yet book contracts, speaking fees and social media endorsements may prove to be lucrative sources of income for the couple as they seek to distance themselves from the very institution that propelled them to super-stardom.

And for Meghan, who made her own name before marrying into the House of Windsor, there could even be a return to the screen. “With Meghan’s acting talents and network, there may already be a Hollywood film or book deal in the making,” said David Haigh, CEO of brand valuation consultancy, Brand Finance.

Whether the couple remain in the good graces of Royal Family elders or are banished from the palace in their quest for independence, they will always be associated with one of the world’s leading brands. According to Brand Finance, the British monarchy was worth £67.5 billion ($88.2 billion) to the UK economy in 2017.