Shoppers urged to beware of price gouging

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is advising the public to check and compare prices across multiple outlets to take advantage of promotions on essentials such as uniforms, stationery and books.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham is also reminding consumers to always examine product labels and ensure items meet the required quality standards to avoid substandard or counterfeit goods.

He stresses that additionally, the shoppers should also inquire about a store’s return or exchange policy, particularly for electronic devices like calculators or gadgets and keep their receipts in case proof of purchase is needed.

He states that if customers suspect price gouging or any unfair trading practices, they must report these issues to the FCCC immediately.

Abraham adds that with the back-to-school rush, unscrupulous traders can sometimes exploit consumers.

He is reminding retailers of their legal obligations.

He warns that engaging in unethical conduct, such as charging unreasonable prices, misrepresenting goods, or providing false promotions, can result in penalties.

Abraham states that traders must uphold ethical standards to foster trust with consumers and help create a fair marketplace.

Last month, FCCC carried out 1,062 inspections to ensure retailers were complying with fair trading and consumer protection regulations.

During these nationwide inspections, 40 breaches were found, primarily related to overcharging and failure to display prices.