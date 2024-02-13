SCC owed over $33m in rate arrears

[File Photo]

The Suva City Council is owed over $33m in rate arrears as of 31st December 2023.

Special Administrators Chair, Tevita Boseiwaqa says they will be making community visits soon to create awareness among ratepayers on the need to pay their dues.

Boseiwaqa stresses that ratepayers need to start taking ownership of Suva at it is their home.

He adds that while everyone has their rights and privileges, they also have responsibilities to fulfil at the residents of Suva.

The Chair also believes that digitizing the collection services can also be a solution to this issue.



Boseiwaqa says they can store the addresses of all ratepayers and send them timely reminders.

“We are all somehow rate payers or, you know, have mortgages and all and we see in other institutions, they are very good at this. Just a kind reminder before the month ends and as soon as the month ends then you get the reminder that you are in arrears and they ask that you pay.”

Boseiwaqa says they can only enhance the services provided by the City Council if they get support from the ratepayers.