Business

Rural women entrepreneurship is vital: PM

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 27, 2021 3:19 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Sixty women of Nairukuruku, Navuniyasi, Taulevu, Delaitoga, Nabena, and Matailobau village in Naitasiri will now transform the skills learned into creating businesses to generate income.

These women graduated from the Fiji National University and iTaukei Trust Fund Board’s Rural Entrepreneurship Training.

While officiating at the event yesterday, Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says rural women entrepreneurship is an important part of women empowerment.

Article continues after advertisement

“Women have been making their mark in Fiji for a long time, but that is accelerating now under my Government’s objectives. More women are graduating from universities and entering professions, more women are starting businesses, and more women are taking responsible positions in Government and the private sector and more women are given protection under the new laws from sexual assault and violence.”


[Source: Fijian Government]

Bainimarama says it is vital to create more opportunities for rural residents to develop businesses and marketable skills.

He adds when women are fully engaged in productive economic activities, families, communities, and the entire society benefits.


[Source: Fijian Government]

The Prime Minister highlighted that FNU is now showing real foresight by building both its academic and vocational programs.

The women have learned skills in dress-making, tailoring, jewelry making, hairdressing, and screen-printing.


[Source: Fijian Government]

