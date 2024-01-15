Revive the sector before diversification says Singh

[File Photo]

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh has outlined his plans to revitalize and diversify the Fijian sugar industry.

Emphasizing the need for a substantial increase in sugar cane production, Singh aims to lay the foundation for the industry’s resurgence before exploring additional ventures such as ethanol and refineries.

“We have to diversify the sugar industry. We have to look at ethanol; we have to look at refineries. But before even talking about them, I want the farmers to bring the sugar cane production from 1.6 million tons to at least 3.5 million tons.”

Singh says the focus on significantly boosting sugar cane production serves as a fundamental necessity for the viability of associated industries.



The Minister says the target is to produce 3.5 million tons this year, stating that he envisions a more robust foundation that will not only support traditional sugar production but also pave the way for the expansion into alternative sectors.

He also addressed concerns about historical underinvestment in sugar mills, asserting that the current government is dedicated to reversing the trend and ensuring the necessary support for the sector’s resurgence.