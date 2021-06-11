Home

Business

Retailers engage in e-commerce

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
June 14, 2021 12:12 pm

Most businesses in the capital city are taking advantage of the current situation to facilitate their transition to an online platform.

Approximately 50 retailers in Suva have undertaken this initiative engaging with their customers online.

Members are intensifying this mode of operation to ensure that all necessary COVID-safe protocols are followed.

Article continues after advertisement


Suva Retailers Association president, Jitesh Patel

Suva Retailers Association president, Jitesh Patel, says this initiative allows its members to reach out to the market and “embrace Fiji’s move towards e-commerce” and to stimulate economic activity.

“Most of the store retailers are online and on-call sales where we have been given approval by Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport that we can operate on call basis and online so you can go online and check your favorite goods”

While there is minimal contact under the new normal, people are reminded to follow all protocols.

