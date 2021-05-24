Resorts target local market

Resorts and hotels in the Western Division are hoping that borders can open by October so they can access the local market.

Shangri-la Fijian Resort General Manager, Francis Lee says while they are excited about welcoming international tourists, it will be good to open their facilities for the locals first.

“Prior to that, I think it would also be helpful if the local market can come into play so that I can also give us a way of preparing ourselves to cater to the local market prior to that meaning around October.”

Lee says they’ve been maintaining the Resort for the past few months and are now preparing to open their doors.

He adds the continuous increase in vaccination numbers is a positive sign.

Lee says if borders do open, they are expecting numbers to gradually pick up into next year.