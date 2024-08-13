Renu Chand retires from KPMG Fiji

KPMG Partner in Charge of Fiji Business and Tax Advisory Services Renu Chand [Photo: Supplied]

KPMG Partner in Charge of Fiji Business and Tax Advisory Services Renu Chand will retire at the end of September after nearly 20 years with the firm.

Chand joined KPMG Fiji’s Business Services Group as a senior manager in January 2005, and was admitted as a partner in January 2007.

During her near-two-decade career with the firm, Renu has held many instrumental roles including Head of People, Performance and Culture and Head of Learning and Development to Chief Information Officer and National IT Security Officer as well as Privacy Liaison Officer.

KPMG Fiji managing partner Lisa Apted says that Renu is a trusted professional and have delivered exceptional client service experiences to the firm.

Chand is a ground-breaking female business leader and a past president and treasurer of the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants.

She was the first female Fiji member to become a Fellow of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

KPMG Fiji managing partner adds that the continuity of engagements and maintaining a high quality of service is paramount for the firm.