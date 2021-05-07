Relaxation for businesses in non-containment areas

Businesses in the non-containment areas which are not high-risk may operate from tomorrow.

However, they need to stringently enforce the COVID-19 safety protocols including mask wearing, maintaining physical distance and customers as well as employees to have careFIJI app installed and the Bluetooth turned on.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says high-risk businesses will remain closed throughout Fiji.

“Again, high-risk businesses include: Gyms, movie theatres, video gaming shops, cyber cafes, taverns, bars, billiard shops and amusement arcades, as well as hairdressers, barber shops, spas, beauty therapy, massage therapy venues, saunas and tattoo parlours.”

Lami, Nausori, Suva, Lautoka, Rakiraki and Nadi are the six containment zones currently active in the country.

Police have also confirmed they will continue to support the Health Ministry, monitoring the operations of supermarkets and other essential service providers over the next few weeks.