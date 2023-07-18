Raiwaqa market upgraded

Raiwaqa Market , Suva.

A major upgrade has been done to the Raiwaqa market, and vendors are hoping it will boost their daily sales.

The upgrade includes extension work as well as the construction of a new convenience.

Market vendor, Ulamila Bera says this has been a long time coming, and the vendors are pleased with the latest development.

Bera says vendors have had a hard time selling their produce, particularly during rainy weather, but the upgrade will make their service more convenient for the public.

“Sometimes customers do not spend lots of time here, especially during rainy days because they easily get wet, and we the vendors have benefitted a lot now; we get lots of space, and also the shed caters for customer’s walkways.”

Bera and a few other vendors used to sell tents but are now selling from the market following this investment.