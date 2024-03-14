Public awareness is needed about motor technologies

[File Photo]

Educating the public on the motor technologies that can contribute towards the betterment of the environment is vital.

This was highlighted by ASCO Motors Fiji Chief Executive Ronald Kumar.

Kumar says that electric vehicles have a very important role to play in greenhouse gas emission reduction programs.

He adds that they are focusing on supporting government policies that assist the environment.

He says that as manufacturers, they have a role to play in educating people on the right steps to take in order to achieve technological progress.

“Toyota currently has hybrid technology, which was the first to market when it was launched, and while Toyota is developing some electric vehicle technology, we believe hybrid technology is a good step for developing nations like Fiji due to infrastructure.”

Kumar says that a number of factors have to be considered before introducing electric vehicles, however they are on their road map.

Asco’s Chief Executive believes hybrid is the next practical step forward, and electric vehicles will come later down the line in the space of substantial market share.