Post Fiji announces bonus for staff

Christmas came early for the 348 staff of Post Fiji as they will be receiving a bonus for the financial year 2019.

These individuals will share $134,941.60 exclusive of FNPF and FNU levy.

Chief Executive, Dr Anirudha Bansod says they are working on replacing the bonus system with a performance management system where productivity will determine the bonus amount each staff receives.

Dr Bansod says this will help improve productivity across the board for the company.