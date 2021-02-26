Home

Popular Suva based coffee shop re-brands

Dipesh Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 4, 2021 5:25 am

Weta Coffee, a well-known coffee shop in Suva has rebranded as Mana Coffee, using Fijian made beans in support of the local thriving coffee culture.

Following the launch of Mana Coffee, Director Mue Fisher, says they were partnered with a New Zealand company but have now signed a new agreement with Nadi based South Pacific Coffee.

Fisher says like any other business, Mana Coffee also has its share of struggles during the COVID-19 crisis.

She says because of this they have had to reset and look locally for more viable and long-term options.

Fisher says while signing the deal, they had considered the importance of local businesses supporting each other to help drive Fiji’s economy.

Mana coffee has two outlets in Suva.

