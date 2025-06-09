PNG delegation set for investment talks

Source: Investment Fiji / Facebook

Fiji’s exports to Papua New Guinea dropped by 26 percent, falling from $34.4 million in 2022 to $25.3 million in 2023.

In response, a high-level PNG trade and investment mission is in Fiji from today until Friday, aiming to boost economic ties and regional cooperation.

The delegation will include senior PNG ministers, government officials, business leaders and industry representatives.

Article continues after advertisement

Talks will focus on trade and investment opportunities in tourism, agriculture, manufacturing and services, with government-to-government and business-to-business meetings scheduled in Suva and Nadi.

The program also includes a major business conference under the theme “Connecting Our Businesses; Creating Opportunities for Our Pacific.”

Since August 2022, PNG has committed over $600,000 in investment projects in Fiji, mostly in the agriculture and services sectors.

The mission follows Fiji’s own trade visit to Port Moresby in March, which generated 11 investment leads and 21 trade leads.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.