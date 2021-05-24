Pineapple farmer counts himself lucky

A farmer from Ba is counting himself lucky as his pineapple farms were spared by floodwaters.

Aqbal Azam says the flood water was just meters from his farms and could have affected hundreds of his stocks.

Azam was in Suva to supply to market vendors and says that despite his farm being spared, the roads to the farms were partially washed.

He says he had to carry sacks of pineapples on his back to load them into his truck.

“We are lucky that there is no flood water there, but the road going to the farm is mostly washed away. The bridge accessing the farm is already washed away, so we have to carry pineapples on our shoulders and cross the river.”

Azam says other farms in the low-lying areas of Waiwai, Ba have been badly affected.

The Ba man has been farming pineapples for over six years and says he has been working to help other farmers in his area.

However, there are farms that are still inaccessible due to flood water.