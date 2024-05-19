Patel extends invitation to MSMEs

[File Photo]

The Suva Retailers Association is calling on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises to join the organization.

President Jitesh Patel stresses the significance of unity, stating that joining the association will provide these businesses with a stronger and collective voice, essential for addressing challenges and driving progress.

Patel says the association offers a platform for businesses to share experiences, seek advice, and collaborate on initiatives.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds currently, 175 businesses are registered under the association, contributing to a diverse and dynamic membership base.

“Good thing is that we have a good relationship with the government agencies, Consumer Council and FCCC and we keep working with them because we are here to work for the businesses as a whole, to make sure get the right hearing and our voices are heard and our concerns are heard.”

Patel expresses optimism that this number will grow as more MSMEs recognize the benefits of being part of a supportive network.