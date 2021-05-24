Home

Business

Pandemic has changed the dynamics of businesses

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 26, 2021 12:48 pm

The pandemic has accelerated change and the restructuring of many businesses in order to get work done.

Speaking during the opening of the Fiji Human Resources Institute Annual Convention in Nadi, New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji, Jonathan Curr says companies have had to innovate to make workplaces safe for employees and customers.

Curr says the COVID safe protocols, ventilation systems, vaccine mandates, air purification and physical distancing in the office are now taken into consideration.

Article continues after advertisement

He also highlighted that digital platforms and ways of interacting have become increasingly normal.

However, Curr adds that many businesses cannot operate fully on these platforms and face-to-face interaction is still an essential part.

According to Curr, this also has implications for HR practices which must adapt to new laws, regulations and conditions for business success.

The two day convention ends tomorrow.

