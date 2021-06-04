Home

Business

Outrigger Resort to be a quarantine facility

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West
June 10, 2021 4:13 pm

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort will operate as a quarantine facility from Monday.

General Manager, Darren Shaw says a request was made by the Ministry of Health a few days ago.

Shaw says this is one way they can assist the relevant authorities in the fight against the pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“There is a lacking of bedding in the Suva area in particular so when we requested last Saturday we certainly put our hand up to help out where we can right now given that we do have considerable inventory available right now.”

With the resort also closed for more than a month now, Shaw says this arrangement will allow some staff to return to work.

At least 40 employees will be assisting the medical team and the military personnel.

160 rooms have been made available for the operation.

