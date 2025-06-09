FNPF ensures Education Programs are fully accredited

The Fiji National Provident Fund says it has strict measures in place to ensure its education programs deliver recognised and accredited qualifications.

FNPF Senior Manager Member Services, Farnaz Queet says its programs are not designed simply to provide participation certificates, but to ensure members gain meaningful credentials.

“When we do our education programs, we make sure that these programs are not only for the purpose of getting a participation certificate or something.”

FNPF works closely with the Fiji Higher Education Commission, particularly when courses are delivered through overseas institutions.

“That is why, even if these courses are offered by overseas institutions, we work very closely with the Fiji Higher Education Commission to ensure that these courses actually fall within the education qualification levels, which is 1 to 10.”

According to Queet, these checks are designed to protect members’ savings and ensure their investment in education produces real returns.

“So the courses that you do actually gives you a return in terms of the amount you’re investing towards your education. These are the checks we put in place to ensure that when you work out that qualification, it’s actually a credited program.”

Queet adds that maintaining these safeguards is essential to securing members’ investments in education.

