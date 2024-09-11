New Starbucks CEO to focus on improving US stores

[Source: Reuters]

Starbucks opens new tab new CEO Brian Niccol laid out his plan for the first 100 days on Tuesday, saying he would focus on enhancing customer experience and coffeehouse culture at its stores in the United States.

Niccol took over from Laxman Narasimhan on Sept. 9 at a time when the coffee chain is tackling weak demand in the United States and China.

He said in an open letter he would focus on the U.S. initially by improving supply chain, and further developing its app and mobile ordering platform.

Niccol said U.S. stores would focus on delivering drinks and food on time, and elevating in-store experience for customers.

He added that there needs to be a clear distinction between “to-go” and “for-here” services at the stores.

About its business in China, the former CEO at burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG.N), opens new tab said Starbucks needs to understand its path to capture growth.

In July, Narasimhan had said on a post-earnings call that Starbucks was open to looking at strategic options including joint ventures and partnerships for its business in China.

Niccol said Starbucks would work to “dispel misconceptions” about the brand in the Middle East as Western brands take a hit from a spontaneous boycott campaign linked to the Gaza war.