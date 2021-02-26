New fuel prices announced

New fuel prices have been announced which comes into effect from Monday.

The retail fuel price for motor spirit will increase from $1.99 to $2.13 per litre which is an increase of 14 cents per litre.

The price of premix will go up from $1.61 to $1.75 per litre, an increase of 14 cents per litre, Kerosene price will increase from $1.08 to $1.28 per litre, an increase of 20 cents per litre while the price of diesel will increase from $1.68 to $1.75 per litre, an increase of 7 cents per litre.

Article continues after advertisement

The price of retail LPG Prices will change as well.

A 4.5kg cylinder will increase from $12.52 to $13.53, an increase of $1.01.

The price of a 12kg cylinder will go up from $33.39 to $36.07, an increase of $2.68, while 13kg cylinder will increase from $36.17 to $39.08, an increase of $2.91.

The bulk gas will go up from $2.33 to $2.51, an increase of 18 cents per kg; while the price of autogas increase from $1.56 to $1.68, an increase of 12 cents per litre.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission will conduct the next Fuel and LPG price review on 1st of March to determine regulated prices for the month of April.