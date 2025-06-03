National budget to focus on diversification and stability

Aerial shot of Fiji. [File Photo]

Fiji’s next national budget aims to introduce new strategies to grow and diversify the economy while maintaining fiscal discipline.

The 2025–2026 budget is scheduled to be delivered on June 27.

Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad said it would build on the foundations laid in the government’s earlier budgets.

He said the focus remained on fiscal consolidation, supporting people and ensuring stability in economic policy.

Prof Prasad said the upcoming budget included anticipatory measures and fresh innovations to drive economic diversification and growth.

He said the government had already laid a solid foundation in previous budgets, and the next step was to build on those gains.

He noted that the current work focused on strengthening economic resilience and preparing for future shocks.

Prof Prasad added that the government intended to widen Fiji’s economic base and unlock new areas of growth.

