Market vendor’s 46-year journey of perseverance

Businesswoman Asinate Navunisaravi had just failed her form four examinations at Koro more than 40 years ago when she accepted her father’s request to establish and manage the family’s yaqona business at the Suva Municipal Market.

Forty-six years later, she remains at the same table and is now one of the market’s longest-serving vendors.

Through her yaqona business, Navunisaravi gradually expanded her ventures, opening both a restaurant and a handicraft outlet at the market.

She attributes her success to hard work and perseverance.

“It’s the little steps that matters, now we have managed to achieve a few things for the family, and send our kids to school”

Over the years, the business has enabled her family to purchase property and vehicles, build rental homes, and, most importantly, educate their six children, who are now pursuing their own careers.

Navunisaravi now encourages iTaukei landowners to make better use of their land and monetise their resources in response to the evolving economic landscape and rising cost of living.

