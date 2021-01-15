Low sales faced by Lautoka market vendors

There’s been a huge drop in sales recorded by Lautoka market vendors since last year.

Speaking to FBC News, the vendors say Fijians are not spending like they used to before the pandemic.

Praneeta Nair says the market is usually abuzz from midweek, however that’s not the case anymore as a lot of people are unemployed.

“Today only the vendors here, very slack. Before it was good on prayer day they come, on Saturday and Friday busy but these days no more.”

Nair says she has been at the Lautoka market for almost 30 years now, and what they are experiencing is challenging.

Another vendor Arti Singh says some of her items like doormats have been on the table from last year.

However Singh says, she is grateful for whatever money she makes.

“This time it’s not busy but before it was. We now just make at least $150 a day before $400-$500 like that.”

Now to be able to earn money these dealers have had to slash their prices.

Despite the tough times, these vendors remain hopeful that things may take a twist for better.