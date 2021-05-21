Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Test positivity average rises|Businesses deemed high risk in Labasa resume operations|FEMAT field hospital to remain operational in Lautoka for another week|Kava Corp CEO calls on Fijians to be responsible|Relief for Nadi businesses as they reopen|FCEF members struggling to stay afloat|Trade Ministry to work with Police to monitor businesses|More found intoxicated amidst breach|We will not hesitate to ban kava: Doctor Fong|Screening and testing increases in Vanua Levu|Resort assists staff to make a living|More than 9000 USP Students affected by the pandemic|Restrictions on movement remain: Police|Local beer out of supply|Australia donates $770,000 for families in the Western Division|Naroro villagers hopeful life return to normal soon|41 cases over the weekend, two considered severe|Reports of infected people drinking kava with others|Controlled entry into Viti Levu now allowed|Over 60,000 COVID tests conducted|Businesses to operate under relevant COVID safe measures|233 active COVID-19 cases in the country|Ministry confident in targeted lockdown and surveillance|More quarantine and isolation facilities needed|Lautoka Hospital receiving patients from FEMAT hospital|
Full Coverage

Business

Kava Corp CEO calls on Fijians to be responsible

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 31, 2021 4:21 pm

Kava Corp Fiji Chief Executive, John Sanday is calling on Fijians to follow the COVID-19 protocols in place as drinking grog has been identified as a main factor in the spread of the virus.

Kava consumption may have been woven into the fabric of our culture, however, the same practices of close contact with others and drinking out of a common grog bowl creates the perfect condition for the virus to spread.

Sanday says Fijians must take all the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health seriously and not invite people from outside their household to drink grog.

Article continues after advertisement

“We should always follow government protocols in particular during this time of the pandemic so that we can contain this virus. Family bubbles to stay within their homes.”

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong had warned that he may recommend a complete ban of grog if people continue to flout the protocols in place.

This follows reports received by the Ministry that some infected people have been drinking grog with people outside their household.

The Ministry of Health strongly emphasizes the need to protect personal space at home and at work by making sure COVID-safe measures are followed at all time and to refrain from any form of gatherings outside of home.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.