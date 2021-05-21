Kava Corp CEO calls on Fijians to be responsible

Kava Corp Fiji Chief Executive, John Sanday is calling on Fijians to follow the COVID-19 protocols in place as drinking grog has been identified as a main factor in the spread of the virus.

Kava consumption may have been woven into the fabric of our culture, however, the same practices of close contact with others and drinking out of a common grog bowl creates the perfect condition for the virus to spread.

Sanday says Fijians must take all the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health seriously and not invite people from outside their household to drink grog.

Article continues after advertisement

“We should always follow government protocols in particular during this time of the pandemic so that we can contain this virus. Family bubbles to stay within their homes.”

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong had warned that he may recommend a complete ban of grog if people continue to flout the protocols in place.

This follows reports received by the Ministry that some infected people have been drinking grog with people outside their household.

The Ministry of Health strongly emphasizes the need to protect personal space at home and at work by making sure COVID-safe measures are followed at all time and to refrain from any form of gatherings outside of home.