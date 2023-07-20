International events attract visitors to Fiji

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka, expresses his enthusiasm for international events in Fiji, emphasizing their remarkable potential in attracting tourists.

Speaking at the grand launch of the much-anticipated Fiji Spartan Trifecta Event in Nadi, Gavoka highlights the pivotal role such events play in maximizing benefits for the country’s thriving tourism industry.

Gavoka states that regardless of the event’s scale, all gatherings hold the power to draw visitors from around the world to the stunning shores of Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“This has brought significant benefits to the economy such as the creation new micro and small industries, and promotion of the Fijian brand. It has also served as a prelude to our hosting capabilities.”

The Fiji Spartan Trifecta Event, a combination of obstacle course races designed to challenge participants both physically and mentally, has become a symbol of Fiji’s commitment to hosting diverse and engaging international events.

Gavoka’s vision aligns perfectly with government’s commitment to harnessing the potential of tourism as a major economic driver for the nation.

Managing Director of Spartan Fiji Chirs Heverin says the event known for its adrenaline-pumping challenges set against breathtaking Fijian landscapes, has already drawn interest from adventure seekers worldwide.

Heverin says there are different levels of competition as anyone can participate and the races are either 5km, 10km, 21km or 50km.

The Spartan event will be held in November in Nadi.