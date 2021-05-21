Home

Business

Interest for vessels to enter Fiji still high

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 1, 2021 4:24 am

The Port Denarau Marina Limited has received 15 cruisers and three superyachts from the start of the season under the Blue Lane Initiative.

Chair, David Skeggs says there has been heightened interests for vessels to enter Fiji for the yachting season.

He adds their board of directors and management team are meeting regularly to discuss the ramifications of the current pandemic to their operations.

Skeggs says after the resurgence of the virus in the community, which resulted in the lockdown for Nadi and Lautoka in April, the marina initiated its COVID Safe Work Plan aligned to their Business Continuity Plan.

With the restrictions imposed on inter-island passenger movements, Skeggs says the commercial passenger segment of their business has stopped.

Additionally, due to restrictions in place for non-essential business operations, Skeggs says many of their tenancies have remained closed since the Stay Home order was put in place.

He adds contactless provisioning for outer islands and the Blue Lane Initiative continues to be operational under strict surveillance of Navy and the border agencies situated at the marina.

According to the chair given the highly uncertain environment, it is difficult to ascertain the effects the second wave will have on their operations and financial position for the remainder of 2021.

