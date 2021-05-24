Home

Business

Increased economic activity depends on the vaccination rate

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
September 6, 2021 4:28 am
Ariel view of Suva City. [File Photo]

The private sector is confident that Fiji’s economy will be returning to a certain state of normalcy as the full vaccination rate continues to increase.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says businesses and various organizations are supporting the government’s vaccination effort as Fiji strives towards the opening of international borders later this year.

“They are simply waiting for the full economy to open up and of course things like freight will become a lot more frequent and then allow tourists to come to Fiji so economic activity than you know really kicks in.”

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says, for now, their focus is on helping those businesses that are struggling to stay operational.

“We need now the international economy to also come into our economy now to help support us in this journey.”

The government is encouraging eligible Fijians to get vaccinated as it will lead to the easing of certain restrictions around the country.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.