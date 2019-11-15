Increase in sales for Fiji Coconut Millers

The Fiji Coconut Millers Limited has noted a significant increase in its sale.

Board Chair Raj Sharma says last year’s sales stood at $3.2m compared to $2.8m in 2019.

Sharma says the improved sales can be attributed to COVID-19.

He adds they have noted an increase in the copra supply as well.

“The people who were backed by tourism sector they went back to the copra farms and they started supplying copra to us. Our Fiji Coconut Millers have been the driving pillar of economy in the Cakaudrove Province.”

Sharma says the market price for copra has also improved.